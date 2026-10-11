Odisha school students walk 10 km in protest over ‘misconduct’ by principal

BARIPADA: Nearly 500 students of Shyamsundarpur Eklavya Model Residential School in Bangiriposi block of Mayurbhanj district on Saturday held a protest march over alleged mismanagement of the institution and misconduct of the principal.

They walked more than 10 km on Bangiriposi-Kolkata NH-49 to meet the block development officer (BDO) and demand action against the principal, Sujat Naik. The protest disrupted traffic for more than five hours.

The students pulled out from the school at 10 am and when their march reached Bangiriposi on NH-49, police and staff of the school tried to assure them that their concerns would be addressed and they should end their protest. The students, however, did not relent and blocked the NH.

The students alleged that the principal misbehaved with both boys and girls, and also accused him of caste discrimination and using foul language. The students also alleged that the school management did not serve quality food on time and delayed providing uniforms. The students said they tried bringing the problems to the attention of the school authorities, but were ignored and it forced them to march in protest. The students said if the BDO failed to meet them, they were willing to walk 50 km to meet Collector Hema Kanta Say.