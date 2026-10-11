Orissa HC upholds govt’s paper tender eligibility norms

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has declined to interfere with the state government’s eligibility conditions for a tender to procure paper for textbooks, holding that authorities concerned enjoy considerable freedom to frame requirements according to their needs, provided they are reasonable and free from arbitrariness or malafide intent.

A division bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Chittaranjan Dash, while dismissing a writ petition filed by a private paper supplier on October 7, observed that courts must exercise caution before interfering with administrative decisions relating to tender processes.

“Every administrative action does not call for interference and, therefore, the Court must put a great caution in interfering therewith,” the bench said, emphasising the need to respect the discretion of authorities in framing tender conditions.

The dispute arose from a tender floated by the directorate of Textbook Production and Marketing on September 11 for the supply of 26,450 metric tonne of 70 GSM Maplitho reel paper with watermark, measuring 84 cm, for textbook production. The opening of technical bids was scheduled for October 8.

One of the eligibility conditions required bidders to demonstrate experience in supplying Maplitho virgin paper with watermark, equivalent to at least 60 per cent of the tender quantity or a minimum of 11,000 tonne annually, in each of the preceding three consecutive years, to government, semi-government departments or organisations.