Six arrested for trying to hunt animals in Odisha's Kuldiha

BALASORE: Forest personnel on Saturday arrested six persons for allegedly entering Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary officials under Balasore division to hunt animals.

Officials said country-made guns, ammunition, bows and arrows were seized from the possession of accused Madan Singh (46), Guruba Singh (23), Ghana Singh (28), Shania Singh (32), Debendra Singh (26) and Mangulu Singh (31), all residents of different villages under Nilagiri police limits.

Assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Tatini Sethy said the six accused had entered Kuldiha on Friday night to hunt wild animals. They were identified through photographs captured by trap cameras installed inside the sanctuary.

Subsequently, a team of forest personnel raided their houses and apprehended them. During search, eight handmade single-barrel muzzle-loading guns, 16 lead balls, three lead rods, 20 grams of gunpowder, iron rod, three bows and five arrows were recovered from their houses.

All the six accused, along with the seized firearms and weapons, were brought to Kuldiha wildlife range office in Nilagiri. A case was registered under the Wildlife Protection and Arms Acts. The accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.