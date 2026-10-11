Two killed in bus-bike collision in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Two persons were killed after their motorcycle collided with a private bus on Cuttack-Chandbali road near Nandolagada under Salepur police limits on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as 26-year-old Paresh Chandra Rout of Mahakalpada in Kendrapara and Kirtik Raj (19) of Nayapalli in Bhubaneswar. The bus driver is reportedly on the run.

Police said the duo was going to Bhubaneswar from Kendrapara when the incident occurred. Both Rout and Raj were thrown off their bike in the impact of the collision. Locals rescued the duo in a critical condition and rushed them to Salepur community health centre (CHC) where doctors declared them dead.

After the incident, the bus driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle and passengers behind. On being informed, police reached the site and launched an investigation. “The bus has been seized and efforts are on to nab the driver who is absconding,” said Salepur SDPO Biranchi Narayan Pati.