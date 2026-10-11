Unrest rocks NSCB college, Deogarh college shut

SAMBALPUR: Unrest prevailed at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (NSCB) College here on Saturday over allegations of irregularities in the campus polls with a section of students accusing the authorities of favouring a particular group and resorting to selection instead of election.

The discontent intensified on Friday after the final list of candidates was published, triggering protests by a section of students backed by the BJD who alleged that the college authorities deliberately excluded aspirants opposed to the group supported by the ruling BJP.

The protesting students alleged that despite clear directions for holding elections, the college authorities were selecting candidates at their discretion. They further accused the officials in charge of the election process of deliberately striking off the names of opposition candidates to favour the group backed by the BJP.

However, college principal Pradeep Kumar Haripal dismissed the allegations and said the election process was conducted in accordance with the prescribed rules. “We have been given a set of criteria. Though a total of 44 candidates had filed nominations for various posts, 39 of them were found ineligible,” he said.

Haripal also refuted the allegation of favouritism to a particular group of students. He said, “We are unaware of which student is affiliated to which political party. The list has been scrutinised solely on the basis of the guidelines issued by the government.”

On the day, Rengali MLA of BJD Sudarshan Haripal and the party’s Sambalpur unit president Rohit Pujari visited the protest site and extended support to the agitating students.

Meanwhile, the Deogarh College was closed sine-die on Saturday evening amid apprehensions of student unrest following rejection of nomination papers of several candidates contesting the campus elections.