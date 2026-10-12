36 forest ranger trainees from Maharashtra tour Odisha's Bhitarkanika park for training

KENDRAPARA: A group of 36 forest ranger trainees from the Forest Academy of Administration, Development and Management in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur visited Bhitarkanika National Park and its adjoining areas on Saturday and Sunday as part of their official training tour.

During their two-day visit, the trainees learnt about various aspects of mangrove conservation and regeneration, wildlife management, crocodile breeding programmes and Olive Ridley turtle conservation. Divisional forest officer (DFO) Varadaraj Gaonkar and other officials briefed them on the conservation efforts being undertaken in Bhitarkanika and Gahirmatha.

The DFO said the Forest department has constituted a 10-member quick response team (QRT) to prevent human-crocodile conflict. Stationed at the forest office in Dangamal, the team comprises personnel trained to capture crocodiles that stray into human habitations. The team has been equipped with crocodile-proof nets, searchlights, boats and other equipment to capture such crocodiles.

The department has also barricaded around 120 river ghats in and around Bhitarkanika National Park. Villagers have been warned against venturing into the water beyond the barricaded areas.

Highlighting the success of crocodile conservation efforts in Bhitarkanika, Gaonkar said the population of saltwater crocodiles in the park has increased from just 97 in 1974 to 1,858, as recorded during the census in January 2025.

Describing the visit as an invaluable learning experience, a trainee from Maharashtra said the exposure would help them in their future roles as forest officers.