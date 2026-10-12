5-year-old girl killed, three injured in fire due to LPG leak in Odisha

JAJPUR: A five-year-old girl died and three persons, including her parents, sustained extensive burn injuries after a fire broke out following an LPG cylinder leak at Arabal village under Dharmasala police limits on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Papali Malik, daughter of Abhiram Malik (43) and Tilotama Malik (37). The mishap occurred in the morning when Tilotama was preparing breakfast for her family. Abhiram and Papali were also in the room.

The fire broke out after gas began leaking from the LPG cylinder’s pipe. Tilotama noticed the leak and screamed for help. However, flames erupted from the leaking pipe and quickly engulfed the room, setting household articles and clothes on fire. Tilotama, Abhiram and Papali sustained severe burn injuries.

Hearing screams, Abhiram’s elder brother, Uttam Malik (50) and neighbours rushed to rescue the family. Uttam sustained burn injuries while trying to douse the flames and rescue the trapped family members.

Abhiram’s elder daughter escaped unhurt as she was playing in front of the house when the incident occurred. Neighbours rescued the four injured persons and doused the flames. They were rushed to Dharmasala community health centre. Doctors declared Papali dead on arrival, while her parents were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Uttam is undergoing treatment at Dharmasala CHC and his condition is stable, police said.

On being informed, fire services personnel and police from Kotapur outpost and Dharmasala police station reached the spot. “Our investigation is underway to determine the cause of the gas leak that led to the fire,” police said.