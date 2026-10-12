Agriculture income boost: 5K farmers to get government support in Sambalpur district

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur administration will identify and support 5,000 integrated farmers to boost agricultural income through crop diversification, cluster-based production and improved market linkages in the district.

This was decided at a high-level review meeting on integrated cluster development and livelihood promotion held here on Sunday. The meeting reviewed strategies to strengthen agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries and skill development to expand livelihood opportunities in the district. Officials were directed to identify and register 5,000 integrated farmers and facilitate their access to government schemes, crop diversification initiatives and organised market networks.

Emphasis was laid on transforming cluster-based farming into commercially viable enterprises. Officials were asked to accurately assess the number of farmers, production volumes and the economic value of agricultural produce.

The meeting discussed the potential of fruit and spice cultivation, along with promotion of polyhouse farming to develop flower cultivation clusters. The focus was on commercial-scale production rather than merely increasing output.

Attending the meeting, Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan stressed the need to assess the net worth of flower cultivation clusters, promote natural farming with reduced pesticide use and develop climate-resilient agricultural models. He also called for value addition, quality packaging and effective marketing strategies to improve farmers’ returns.