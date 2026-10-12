El Nino: India’s farmers face prolonged heat stress, health risks

BHUBANESWAR : Amid rising concerns over El Nino and the possibility of intensifying heat conditions, farmers in Bargarh district are facing prolonged daily heat stress, high agrochemical exposure and health risks.

Prevalence of dehydration, urinary tract infections and reduced kidney function are on a steep rise among farmers in Bargarh district, a report ‘Living with Heat in India: Heat-health Risks, Vulnerability, and Emerging Responses’, prepared by Global Heat Health Information Network (GHHIN) South Asia Hub, has revealed.

CKDu, a form of chronic kidney disease without an established cause, has emerged as a significant health concern. Apart from Odisha, CKDu clusters have been reported in AP, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Goa. These clusters share epidemiological and clinical similarities with those documented in Central America, Sri Lanka and Egypt, the report stated.

Research involving workers aged 18-75 years across 36 villages in Uddanam, a CKDu hotspot in AP, found significantly higher heat exposure among agricultural, brick kiln and construction workers.

Outdoor workers engaged in heavy workloads at wet-bulb globe temperatures (WBGT) above 27.5 deg C and those performing moderate workloads above 28 deg C, were twice as likely to have reduced kidney function compared with workers undertaking similar activities under lower heat exposure.