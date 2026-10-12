Elderly woman declared ‘dead’ in Odisha government records, denied pension

SAMBALPUR: A 75-year-old woman from Motijharan in Sambalpur city has allegedly been deprived of her pension for the past two years after being mistakenly ‘declared dead’ in official records.

The woman, Belamati Bhuyan, has approached the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) commissioner and district administration, seeking their intervention to rectify the error and restore her pension.

“I am alive and living in Motijharan with my niece. The officials can visit my house or ask my neighbours if they have any doubts. Please look into the matter and arrange for my pension to be restored. You can stop it when I actually die,” she appealed.

Belamati lives with her widowed niece and depends on her pension and rice supplied through the public distribution system to make ends meet. Though the two continue to receive ration rice, the suspension of her pension has left them struggling to meet their daily expenses.

Belamati said that the ordeal began in 2024 when she fell ill and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. As she was unable to visit the authorities to collect her pension during this period, the benefit was reportedly stopped. After recovering, she approached the SMC office to resume receiving her pension, only to be informed that she had been declared dead in official records.

Belamati said she immediately informed the officials concerned that she was alive and requested them to restore her pension. However, her pleas allegedly went unheard. Around five months later, she submitted a fresh pension application, but it too was unsuccessful as the records continued to show her as deceased.