Odisha: Calls grow louder for ouster of ‘truant’ doctor at Thakurmunda CHC

BARIPADA: Several residents of Thakurmunda block are agitated over the alleged frequent absence of a doctor at their community health centre (CHC), saying it is adversely affecting healthcare services in the tribal-dominated region of Mayurbhanj district.
Located in the foothills of the Similipal Tiger Reserve, Thakurmunda is more than 110 km from the district headquarters hospital in Baripada and Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital. The sub-divisional hospitals at Kaptipada and Karanjia are also far, limiting the access of locals to alternative healthcare facilities.
The residents allege that the Ayush doctor for the CHC is often absent during official working hours and attends to patients at a private clinic and medicine store instead.
Local residents Maheshwar Muduli, Laxmi Das, Amarendra Kudada, naib sarpanch Pramila Lugun and Trinath Sethy, among others, have sought the transfer of the doctor and a diligent replacement. Muduli said the residents had submitted a memorandum to the chief medical officer of Mayurbhanj six months ago on the issue.
They also submitted memorandums to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on September 23 and October 7, besides raising the issue with the district collector, the health minister, and health secretary. However, the problem remained unresolved, Muduli said.
According to the complainants, more than 200 patients from the tribal belt visit the CHC’s outpatient department (OPD) daily. In the alleged absence of the doctor, staff nurses, pharmacists and other support staff are left to attend to patients. The complainants also alleged that the doctor has been transferred five times, but posted at the same place repeatedly.
The complainants warned if the government and district administration failed to address the issue, they would stage a protest in front of the CHC and block the Kaptipada-Thakurmunda road.
When contacted, additional district medical officer Sashikanta Sethy said he would discuss the matter with the chief district medical officer and take necessary steps to address the problem at the CHC.