Odisha: Calls grow louder for ouster of ‘truant’ doctor at Thakurmunda CHC

BARIPADA: Several residents of Thakurmunda block are agitated over the alleged frequent absence of a doctor at their community health centre (CHC), saying it is adversely affecting healthcare services in the tribal-dominated region of Mayurbhanj district.

Located in the foothills of the Similipal Tiger Reserve, Thakurmunda is more than 110 km from the district headquarters hospital in Baripada and Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital. The sub-divisional hospitals at Kaptipada and Karanjia are also far, limiting the access of locals to alternative healthcare facilities.

The residents allege that the Ayush doctor for the CHC is often absent during official working hours and attends to patients at a private clinic and medicine store instead.

Local residents Maheshwar Muduli, Laxmi Das, Amarendra Kudada, naib sarpanch Pramila Lugun and Trinath Sethy, among others, have sought the transfer of the doctor and a diligent replacement. Muduli said the residents had submitted a memorandum to the chief medical officer of Mayurbhanj six months ago on the issue.