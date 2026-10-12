Odisha's Kalinga ghat closed for 19 days, livelihoods crippled

PHULBANI: The closure of the Kalinga ghat stretch on National Highway-157 for nearly 19 days following a landslide continues to paralyse connectivity, trade and essential healthcare access between Ganjam and Kandhamal districts.
The arterial route is crucial for livelihood, education, healthcare, and trade and commerce between the two districts. However, the prolonged disruption has left roadside centres deserted. With hardly any vehicle passing through the ghat, business in local shops has dropped sharply, leaving traders worried about their livelihoods.
The disruption has also affected passenger bus services, hotels, auto-rickshaw operators and taxi drivers. Several buses have stopped operating on the route, depriving transport-dependent businesses of regular customers.
Patients requiring urgent medical attention are among the worst affected. With the main route closed, people travelling to Berhampur are forced to take lengthy detours, increasing travel time and compounding hardship during medical emergencies.
With Dussehra approaching, traders fear further losses during the festive season. They recalled that the road was disrupted for about 42 days last year, severely affecting business during the festival.
Kandhamal collector Ved Bhushan said light vehicles, including two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and cars, could pass through the ghat within 10 to 15 days after the ongoing repair work is completed.
Meanwhile, residents and traders demanded an alternative road bypassing Kalinga ghat, citing its vulnerability to landslides and flash floods during prolonged spells of heavy rain.
They urged the administration to expedite restoration work and develop a permanent alternative route to ensure reliable connectivity between the two districts. They said uninterrupted road connectivity was essential for local businesses and movement of patients, students, workers and essential goods.
On September 24, heavy rains had washed away a portion of the NH-157 on the Kalinga ghat stretch near Andharikot where a guard wall was being constructed in view of the recurring landslides at the spot.