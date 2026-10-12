Odisha's Kalinga ghat closed for 19 days, livelihoods crippled

PHULBANI: The closure of the Kalinga ghat stretch on National Highway-157 for nearly 19 days following a landslide continues to paralyse connectivity, trade and essential healthcare access between Ganjam and Kandhamal districts.

The arterial route is crucial for livelihood, education, healthcare, and trade and commerce between the two districts. However, the prolonged disruption has left roadside centres deserted. With hardly any vehicle passing through the ghat, business in local shops has dropped sharply, leaving traders worried about their livelihoods.

The disruption has also affected passenger bus services, hotels, auto-rickshaw operators and taxi drivers. Several buses have stopped operating on the route, depriving transport-dependent businesses of regular customers.

Patients requiring urgent medical attention are among the worst affected. With the main route closed, people travelling to Berhampur are forced to take lengthy detours, increasing travel time and compounding hardship during medical emergencies.

With Dussehra approaching, traders fear further losses during the festive season. They recalled that the road was disrupted for about 42 days last year, severely affecting business during the festival.