Six river-link projects in Odisha worth Rs 1,790 crore move ahead after a year

BHUBANESWAR : Nearly a year after the Odisha government announced its river-linking programme, six projects with a combined estimated cost of about Rs 1,790 crore are at various stages of survey, feasibility assessment and detailed project report (DPR) preparation.

The programme, announced on November 11, 2025, aims to transfer surplus water between river basins and reservoirs for irrigation, drinking water supply and flood management. One of the projects is also linked to pumped-storage hydropower development.

The largest project is the Nandini Nala-Harabhanga reservoir link in Gajapati district, estimated at Rs 720 crore. It proposes a structure on Nandini Nala near Rindipanga village in Mohana block to transfer 46.62 million cubic metres (MCM) of water to the Harabhanga reservoir.

The project is expected to support irrigation over 6,825 hectare and provide 7.63 MCM water to Berhampur city. The preliminary feasibility report has been completed and DPR preparation is underway, said a report of the Water Resources department.

In Mayurbhanj, the Rs 170 crore Kansapal Integrated Storage Structure link proposes diverting surplus water from the Katra river to the Subarnarekha main canal and the Haldia and Jambhira reservoirs. Surveys of alternative feeder-channel alignments have been completed while the DPR has received approval from the state technical advisory committee.