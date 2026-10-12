Youth beats 50-year-old man to death in Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: A 50-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a youth over a dispute involving his family at Brahmanachhai village under Hinjilicut police limits in Ganjam on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Congress Nahak. The accused, 21-year-old Mitu Apat, is on the run after committing the crime, said police.

Sources said a quarrel had earlier broken out between Mitu and the deceased’s wife and son over some issue. When Congress questioned Mitu about the dispute, the latter allegedly lost his temper and attacked him with a wooden plank, inflicting severe injuries. Congress was rushed to Hinjilicut hospital in a critical condition but was declared dead by doctors.

On being informed, Aska SDPO Sourabh Ranjan Pradhan and Hinjilicut IIC Srinivas Sethi visited the village and the hospital as part of investigation. Police suspect that a dispute linked to drug-related activities was the reason behind the murder.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident. The deceased’s body was handed over to his family after autopsy. Efforts are on to nab the accused who is at large, said police.