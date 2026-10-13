Assistant BEO with three buildings, 19 plots faces Odisha Vigilance heat

JAJPUR: Odisha Vigilance on Monday launched simultaneous searches at seven places linked to Jayadev Jena, assistant block education officer (ABEO) of Dharmasala in Jajpur district, on allegation of possession of disproportionate assets (DA) beyond his known sources of income.

The anti-corruption wing officials conducted the raids in Bhubaneswar, Ganjam and Jaraka in Jajpur. According to Vigilance sources, the searches revealed three buildings-one in Bhubaneswar and two in Ganjam district-and 19 valuable plots in Bhubaneswar and Ganjam district. The Vigilance technical wing is carrying out the assessment and valuation of the properties, and also looking at gold jewellery, bank deposits and investments.

Further financial disclosures are expected as the verification continues, said an official source.

Jena joined government service under the rehabilitation scheme in 1987 as an assistant teacher under the DI of Schools at Chhatrapur in Ganjam district, drawing an initial salary of Rs 1,000 per month. He was promoted to the rank of headmaster in 2014. Later, he was promoted and posted as ABEO of Beguniapada in Ganjam in 2023 and then transferred to Dharmasala in 2024.

The alleged disproportionate assets are yet to be fully assessed as the investigation is underway, an official source said.