Braj Mohan Ram is the new Governor of Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed senior BJP leader and three-time Lok Sabha member from Jharkhand, Braj Mohan Ram, as the new Governor of Odisha. He will be succeeding Hari Babu Kambhampati.

The appointment will take effect from the date Ram assumes charge, according to a communique issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Born on January 1, 1958, in Chandwa in Palamu district (now Latehar district), Ram completed his graduation from Ranchi University. An agriculturist by profession, he entered electoral politics in 1991 after being elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly on a BJP ticket. He served as an MLA until 1995.

He was subsequently elected to the Lok Sabha from the Palamu parliamentary constituency in 1996, 1998 and 1999. Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar as a separate state in November 2000.

His appointment makes him the second BJP leader from Jharkhand to serve as Odisha Governor after former Chief Minister Raghubar Das. Ram will be the 44th Governor of Odisha since Independence.

Kambhampati assumed office on January 3, 2025, succeeding Das. He visited Puri on Monday.