Distribution of biryani, cash to woo students triggers tension in Jagatsinghpur's SVM college

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tension prevailed at SVM Autonomous College in Jagatsinghpur on Monday following a face-off between supporters of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) over allegations of distribution of biryani and cash to woo students ahead of the campus polls.

The situation escalated when BCJD supporters staged protest demanding withdrawal of the candidature of the ABVP vice-president nominee over alleged violations of the election model code of conduct. They threatened to intensify their agitation if their demand was not met.

The BCJD supporters alleged that ABVP workers distributed biryani and `200 each to students to persuade them to vote for their candidates. They further said the college authorities had prohibited the use of political party flags and symbols during the election campaign. While BCJD candidates had adhered to the election code of conduct, ABVP aspirants allegedly violated the norms by using saffron-coloured banners and other campaign materials.

BCJD supporters specifically accused the ABVP’s vice-president candidate of distributing biryani and cash among students and undertaking road construction work on the college campus to influence voters.

Meanwhile, ABVP candidates and their supporters also staged a dharna, accusing BCJD supporters of deliberately creating a controversy to disrupt the college elections out of fear of defeat.

ABVP assistant secretary candidate Sarojini Biswal dismissed the allegations levelled by BCJD as false and baseless. She claimed that their candidate had distributed food among students from his own pocket to celebrate his birthday. Biswal alleged that BCJD supporters were attempting to create a law and order situation and disrupt the election process, fearing defeat in the polls.

Following the protests, tension gripped the college campus, prompting deployment of police personnel to prevent any untoward incident. Jagatsinghpur IIC Susanta Sahoo said the students’ agitation was continuing on the college campus and police were maintaining a strict vigil to prevent any further flare-up.