From Insta to FB, online campaign intensifies ahead of campus polls in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With just two days left for the student union elections, campuses across state are witnessing a shift in campaigning styles, with student organisations and candidates increasingly turning to social media to reach voters and build support.

From Instagram reels and Facebook posts to WhatsApp groups, digital posters and even YouTube, online campaigning has emerged as a key tool for student outfits seeking to connect with voters beyond traditional campus interactions.

As offline campaigning has its own time constraints for direct interactions, candidates and student organisations such as ABVP, BCJD, NSUI, AISF as well as those contesting independently are reaching out to students of Utkal, Rama Devi, Ravenshaw and other universities and colleges using short videos, campaign songs, photographs and creative slogans to present their agenda and highlight campus issues.

Digital posters generated using artificial intelligence (AI) platforms have also become a major hit in canvassing this year. These posters largely feature student organisations and candidates’ appeals, promises they are offering for students welfare as well as issues pertaining to their campuses.