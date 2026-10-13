From Insta to FB, online campaign intensifies ahead of campus polls in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With just two days left for the student union elections, campuses across state are witnessing a shift in campaigning styles, with student organisations and candidates increasingly turning to social media to reach voters and build support.
From Instagram reels and Facebook posts to WhatsApp groups, digital posters and even YouTube, online campaigning has emerged as a key tool for student outfits seeking to connect with voters beyond traditional campus interactions.
As offline campaigning has its own time constraints for direct interactions, candidates and student organisations such as ABVP, BCJD, NSUI, AISF as well as those contesting independently are reaching out to students of Utkal, Rama Devi, Ravenshaw and other universities and colleges using short videos, campaign songs, photographs and creative slogans to present their agenda and highlight campus issues.
Digital posters generated using artificial intelligence (AI) platforms have also become a major hit in canvassing this year. These posters largely feature student organisations and candidates’ appeals, promises they are offering for students welfare as well as issues pertaining to their campuses.
“Candidates are increasingly using Instagram and other apps as social media has become an important platform to connect with the students. Through reels and short videos we are making efforts to highlight the issues we want to address on campus,” said Asit Pradhan, an ABVP member, contesting for the post of vice-president in Utkal University.
Naibedya Mohanty, BCJD vice-president candidate in Utkal University, said as almost all students remain active on social media, it gives them an opportunity to reach a larger number of voters in a short time. “We are using these platforms to present our priorities and explain why students should support our candidates,” he said.
The posts are generating a significant number of views and engagement, with some posts even reaching two lakh or more streams. Mohanty, however, said they are also ensuring that their online outreach drive complements direct interaction with students.