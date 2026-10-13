HAO downgrade: BJD says Odisha BJP is ruining hockey

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJD on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP government alleging that Hockey India (HI) has threatened to downgrade Hockey Association of Odisha (HAO)’s status from a “permanent member” to an “associate member”.

Accusing the Mohan Majhi government of neglecting hockey and Odisha’s identity in the sport, the regional party said HAO’s non-compliance with HI’s bylaws had led to an adverse report by the electoral officer which stopped the HAO’s scheduled elections on October 3.

The criticism from the BJD came days after HI, in its executive body meeting held on October 6 in New Delhi, issued a show-cause notice the next day, questioning HAO’s non-compliance with the HI bylaws and proposed to downgrade Odisha’s status from a “permanent member” to an “associate member”.

Addressing a media conference here, senior BJD leader and former Sports minister Tushar Kanti Behera and party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said HI had raised three grounds of concern, including serious deficiencies in the functioning of HAO’s 30 district units.

Stating that the absence of the required documentation prevented finalisation of electoral roll for the HAO elections, the BJD leaders said the state association has been given two weeks to submit comprehensive documentation, including proof of elections and the requisite statutory authorisations.

The BJD urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Sports minister Suryabanshi Suraj to intervene to protect HAO’s permanent membership and reverse what it termed gradual loss of Odisha’s hockey identity.