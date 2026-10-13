Odisha government officers among 71 held for gambling

BERHAMPUR: At least 71 people including businessmen and government employees were arrested during a raid on an organised gambling den at Deviti village under Paralakhemundi police limits in Gajapati district on Sunday night.

Among those arrested were Kurmanath Rath (55), a section officer at Rayagada block, Ushat Kumar Dash (51), an officer in the Agriculture department and K Appala Naidu (66), a retired police officer from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, said Paralakhemundi IIC Prashant Bhupati.

Acting on credible information, a police team raided Jai Matadi Kalyan Mandap at Deviti village in the night after obtaining a search warrant. The accused were allegedly found playing cards and wagering money on tables, said Bhupati.

Police seized over Rs 12.03 lakh cash, 954 playing cards, 102 betting tokens, a currency-counting machine, 60 mobile phones and nine four-wheelers from the spot. Preliminary investigation revealed that one T Nageswar Rao of Andhra Pradesh was allegedly running the gambling den with the assistance of B Prasad and seven other associates. The building owner allegedly knew of the operations and consented to the illegal activities, said the IIC.