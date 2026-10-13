Odisha's Balanda villagers write to CM Majhi against ‘polluting’ firms, seek lasting solution

ROURKELA: People in several villages of Balanda gram panchayat in Sundargarh district’s Lathikata block have taken their allegations of pollution against five metal and chemical industrial units in their vicinity to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, seeking a lasting solution.
The villagers accused the regional office of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) of inaction and sent a memorandum to the CM through the office of the Panposh sub-collector at Rourkela three days ago.
In the memorandum, the villagers have accused Kedia Carbon Pvt Ltd (KCPL), Pushpanjana Alloys Pvt Ltd (PAPL), Rourkela Sponge LLP, Jay Iron & Steel Ltd (JISL), and Salasar Casting Pvt Ltd (SCPL) of continuously causing air, water and soil pollution with flying coal and iron dust and discharge of industrial effluent.
Incidentally, after the villagers raised the issue in May, the OSPCB regional officer had conducted inspections and issued show cause notices to these five industrial units between June 23 and August 17.
“Months have gone by but no visible action has been taken yet to stop pollution,” said Govind Kujur, a resident of Amtola village in the area. “We have repeatedly met the local pollution control authorities and also wrote to the OSPCB member secretary on September 16, but to no avail,” he added.
Another protesting villager, Pramod Lakra, said more than 15 villages in the vicinity of the industrial units were bearing the brunt of the air, soil and water pollution. “We want a lasting remedy,” he said.
The villagers drew attention to foul smelling gas during preparation of coal tar pitch and other chemical products. They said flying coal and iron dust was tormenting them, also alleging that solid waste was lined up along the village roads and effluents were finding their way into the irrigation canal system. All of these are posing different health hazards, the villagers said.
OSPCB regional officer Anup Mallick said after inspection, show cause notices were issued to these five units and the grievances of the people were forwarded to the higher-ups.
Sources said the OSPCB headquarters has the authority in the matter.