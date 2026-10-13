Odisha's Balanda villagers write to CM Majhi against ‘polluting’ firms, seek lasting solution

ROURKELA: People in several villages of Balanda gram panchayat in Sundargarh district’s Lathikata block have taken their allegations of pollution against five metal and chemical industrial units in their vicinity to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, seeking a lasting solution.

The villagers accused the regional office of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) of inaction and sent a memorandum to the CM through the office of the Panposh sub-collector at Rourkela three days ago.

In the memorandum, the villagers have accused Kedia Carbon Pvt Ltd (KCPL), Pushpanjana Alloys Pvt Ltd (PAPL), Rourkela Sponge LLP, Jay Iron & Steel Ltd (JISL), and Salasar Casting Pvt Ltd (SCPL) of continuously causing air, water and soil pollution with flying coal and iron dust and discharge of industrial effluent.

Incidentally, after the villagers raised the issue in May, the OSPCB regional officer had conducted inspections and issued show cause notices to these five industrial units between June 23 and August 17.

“Months have gone by but no visible action has been taken yet to stop pollution,” said Govind Kujur, a resident of Amtola village in the area. “We have repeatedly met the local pollution control authorities and also wrote to the OSPCB member secretary on September 16, but to no avail,” he added.