Odisha's Gangadhar Meher University steps up efforts to preserve rare manuscripts

SAMBALPUR: The Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) has intensified efforts to scientifically preserve and digitise rare palm-leaf manuscripts to safeguard the rich traditional knowledge heritage of western Odisha.

The university’s Heritage Club has undertaken a systematic survey to locate rare manuscripts preserved in remote villages, many of which are in a fragile condition and face the risk of permanent deterioration. Under the guidance of vice-chancellor Prof Byomakesh Tripathy, the club led by its head and assistant prof Atul Kumar Pradhan, has been conducting surveys across western Odisha including Bargarh, Sonepur and Rairakhol to identify and document these manuscripts.

Over the past one year, Pradhan along with research scholars Sambit Mesua and Chudamani Rana have visited remote areas and collected and documented several valuable manuscripts. The team has also been creating awareness among local communities about the historical and scholarly significance of palm-leaf manuscripts to encourage their identification and preservation.

Pradhan, also the head of the School of History, said the manuscripts contain valuable information on literature, philosophy, religion, medicine, astronomy, mathematics, agriculture, history, rituals and traditional social practices, offering insights into India’s civilisational knowledge. “During the period of exploration, we have collected nearly 1,000 such manuscripts which are around 70-80 years old and have started work on preserving them,” he said.

The university is now taking steps towards their scientific conservation, systematic study and digitisation to ensure that the knowledge preserved in these records remains accessible for future generations. Pradhan further said, “Copperplate manuscripts (Tamra Patra) are durable, but palm-leaf manuscripts (Tal Patra) are extremely fragile.