On bail for hit-and-run, realtor’s son at it again, tries to mow down four in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Barely days after walking out of jail in a fatal hit-and-run case, a 20-year-old law student, under the influence of alcohol, attempted to mow down four people with his speeding electric car in Bhubaneswar during early hours of Monday.

Soumya Ranjan Rath, a fourth-year law student and son of a real estate dealer, allegedly drove recklessly near Darling Dhaba on Puri Bypass Road under Badagada police limits around 7.30 am, injuring at least four persons in two separate attempts to run people over.

His driving licence was suspended for six months following a fatal accident in July he was involved in. Yet, Rath allegedly continued driving. Police said Rath and some friends arrived in two cars late on Sunday night and consumed alcohol by the roadside. An argument reportedly broke out between Rath and one of his friends during early hours of the next day when eatery owner Tapan Das and his staff intervened to pacify them.

However, an agitated Rath allegedly got into his EV and drove towards Das, his staff and some passers-by in which two persons sustained injuries. A couple, Ratikanta and Anapurna, who was passing through the area on a motorcycle, stopped to help the injured, police added.

Rath allegedly returned at a high speed, driving on the wrong side of the road and again attempted to run over Das and his staff.

This time, the couple sustained injuries. He reportedly tried to turn back towards the eatery but his car broke down, allowing locals to overpower him and hand him over to the police. At least three parked motorcycles were also damaged this time.