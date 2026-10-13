On bail for hit-and-run, realtor’s son at it again, tries to mow down four in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Barely days after walking out of jail in a fatal hit-and-run case, a 20-year-old law student, under the influence of alcohol, attempted to mow down four people with his speeding electric car in Bhubaneswar during early hours of Monday.
Soumya Ranjan Rath, a fourth-year law student and son of a real estate dealer, allegedly drove recklessly near Darling Dhaba on Puri Bypass Road under Badagada police limits around 7.30 am, injuring at least four persons in two separate attempts to run people over.
His driving licence was suspended for six months following a fatal accident in July he was involved in. Yet, Rath allegedly continued driving. Police said Rath and some friends arrived in two cars late on Sunday night and consumed alcohol by the roadside. An argument reportedly broke out between Rath and one of his friends during early hours of the next day when eatery owner Tapan Das and his staff intervened to pacify them.
However, an agitated Rath allegedly got into his EV and drove towards Das, his staff and some passers-by in which two persons sustained injuries. A couple, Ratikanta and Anapurna, who was passing through the area on a motorcycle, stopped to help the injured, police added.
Rath allegedly returned at a high speed, driving on the wrong side of the road and again attempted to run over Das and his staff.
This time, the couple sustained injuries. He reportedly tried to turn back towards the eatery but his car broke down, allowing locals to overpower him and hand him over to the police. At least three parked motorcycles were also damaged this time.
Medical examination found Rath to be intoxicated, police said. Investigators are treating the incident as an alleged deliberate attempt to kill. CCTV footage reportedly showed him repeatedly attempting to drive into people, while a video of the incident went viral on Monday.
Four cases registered against Rath, may lose DL permanently
Badagada police registered four cases against Rath for attempt to murder, rash driving, causing damage to property and endangering life or personal safety under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He was also booked under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act for driving under the influence of alcohol.
On the night of July 13, Rath, driving a Mercedes, allegedly mowed down an AC mechanic Debiprasad Rautray at Shastri Nagar Square. Rath, accompanied by a female friend then, was found heavily intoxicated during a breathalyser test, arrested and subsequently granted bail. His driving licence was suspended for six months.
Despite the earlier fatal crash, arrest and licence suspension, his repeat offence has shocked many. “At least four persons sustained injuries due to a deliberate attempt by the accused to hit them with his speeding car. We have registered four cases against him,” said Zone IV ACP Abhimanyu Nayak. Police seized the car which is registered in the name of a family member. An identity card, purportedly belonging to an Additional DCP-rank officer, was also found from his car. Rath claimed the officer was his relative and police are verifying whether the identity card is genuine.
Transport department officials said they have launched a probe and indicated that Rath’s DL and the vehicle’s registration could be cancelled permanently.