Truckers’ stir at Odisha's Paradip port gate over cargo unloading delay

PARADIP: Hundreds of truck drivers staged dharna in front of gate 2 of Paradip Port on Monday protesting the ‘delay’ in unloading of cargo at the JSW’s designated plot inside the port premises.

The agitators alleged that the cargo unloading delay has left thousands of trucks carrying iron ore fines and other materials stranded on roads for nearly 10 to 12 days. Claiming that prolonged delays had pushed them into severe financial hardship, they demanded immediate unloading of their cargo.

Sources said trucks carrying iron ore fines from different mines have been stranded along Paradip-Chandikhole highway stretches and roads in Paradip town since October 1. The queue of loaded trucks reportedly stretches 15 to 20 km from Paradip towards Bhutmundai and Marshaghai, severely affecting traffic movement in the area.

Despite waiting for several days, the trucks have not been allowed to unload their cargo at the JSW’s designated plot inside the port. The delay has been attributed to non-arrival of vessels for exporting the cargo and a lack of adequate space at the company’s stockyard to accommodate further consignments.

The drivers further complained that the barcodes issued by the company for port entry had expired, forcing them to spend another `100 to obtain fresh ones. “We have to travel 15 to 20 km to get the barcodes renewed, adding to our expenses and inconvenience. Besides, batteries of several trucks have also drained during the prolonged halt, forcing us to spend around `500 on charging and restarting our vehicles,” they alleged.