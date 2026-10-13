UP’s meditation centre gets a replica in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Revellers will be greeted with a slice of Varanasi this Durga Puja in Cuttack as the Khannagar-Khapuria Shilpanchal Puja Committee is all set to come up with a welcome arch replicating the Swarved Mahamandir Dham of the holy city this year.

Measuring 60-feet-tall and 50-feet-wide, the welcome arch is being constructed by Hanuman Decorator of Cuttack’s Padmapur locality at a cost of Rs 20 lakh.

Committee secretary Prafulla Kumar Sahoo said around 30 to 40 artisans have been engaged by Raj Kishore Sahu, proprietor of Hanuman Decorator, for erecting the decorative welcome arch.

“It is being made using bamboo, plywood, cardboard, plaster of paris, fabric and different eco-friendly colours. Around 80 per cent of the construction work is already complete and we hope to wrap up the rest by October 16,” he said.

The Goddess Durga idol, measuring 8-feet-tall, is being sculpted by artist Surendra Behera of Kathagada Sahi and his associates. The puja committee has prepared a budget of Rs 40 lakh towards observing the festival, Sahoo informed.

“We have also planned to distribute 10,000 saplings of mango, jackfruit, blackberry and neem, etc., to the visitors on Sashti, i.e., October 17. Various cultural programmes are also in pipeline for the five days of Durga Puja, for which reputed artistes have been roped in,” he said.