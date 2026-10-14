13 brick kilns operating in ESZ razed

BALASORE: The Balasore administration on Tuesday demolished 13 brick kilns for operating illegally in the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary.

The demolition drive was carried out in Santaragadia area of Nilagiri under the direction of Balasore collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas.

Officials said 14 brick kilns operating under Nilagiri tehsil were located within the eco-sensitive zone of Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary. One of these kilns had been demolished earlier by the local administration. However, the remaining 13 continued to operate.

In the meantime, a petition was filed in Orissa High Court over the administration’s failure to demolish the remaining kilns. After hearing the matter, the high court directed the Balasore collector and the Nilagiri sub-collector to take action against the remaining brick kilns.

Based on the court’s directions, the administration demolished the kilns. Six platoons of police forces were deployed during the demolition drive. Heavy machinery including excavators was used to raze the 13 kilns.