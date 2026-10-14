BJD slams newly appointed Governor Braj Mohan Ram over remark on strengthening BJP organisation in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Newly appointed Odisha Governor Braj Mohan Ram’s statement that he would work to strengthen the BJP’s organisation in the state has drawn sharp criticism from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which said the remark raised questions about the impartiality expected of a Constitutional authority.

“We are shocked to hear the Governor say that he will work to strengthen the BJP’s organisation in Odisha. The statement negates the principle that a Governor should remain impartial,” BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said on Wednesday.

In an interview with a news agency in Ranchi, Ram said he would work to further activate the BJP’s Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha in Odisha after assuming office as Governor.

“I was the president of the BJP’s Dalit Morcha in Jharkhand and worked to strengthen the organisation there. Odisha also has an SC Morcha. I will work to further activate it after taking charge,” he said and added that he would endeavour to get more votes for the BJP.

Describing himself as a sincere and loyal BJP worker, Ram thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for recognising his work and appointing him to the Constitutional post.

He also said he had remained with the BJP despite being denied a ticket on three occasions, adding that he had worked for the victory of party candidates.