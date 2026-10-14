Boat splits in half, lucky escape for 5 fishermen in Odisha

PARADIP: Five fishermen had a lucky escape after a huge wave split their boat in half near Mahanadi river mouth off Nehru Bangala in Paradip on Tuesday.

According to reports, the five were returning on the boat after fishing in the sea. As the boat approached the Mahanadi river mouth, a huge wave struck it with tremendous force, causing the vessel to break into two.

Fortunately, another boat returning from sea came to the rescue of the stranded fishermen. The fishermen were safely rescued and brought ashore.

The incident has once again highlighted the risks faced by fishermen while navigating the Mahanadi river mouth near Nehru Bangala, where strong waves pose a serious threat to small boats.

The Mahanadi river mouth is a crucial passage for fishing boats operating from Paradip and nearby coastal areas. Fishermen have to remain vigilant while navigating the stretch, especially when sea conditions become rough.