Conjoined twins born with 2 heads, 1 body at MKCG

BERHAMPUR: A 22-year-old woman from Kandhamal district has given birth to conjoined twins with two heads and a single torso at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Medically known as dicephalic parapagus twins, the male newborn was born prematurely on October 11. Superintendent of MKCG MCH Prof Sudeepa Das said the woman, who was over 32 weeks into her first pregnancy, underwent a lower-segment Caesarean section under spinal anaesthesia. The newborn weighed 2.25 kg at birth.

Das said the newborn has been diagnosed with dicephalic parapagus, a rare form of conjoined twinning in which two heads are attached to a shared body. In such cases, the twins are joined side by side and share parts of their body. However, the precise anatomy and extent to which internal organs are shared vary from case to case.

The premature baby has been admitted to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the hospital, where doctors are closely monitoring his condition and vital parameters, including respiration and heart rate.

Medical experts say managing such cases can be challenging, as the prognosis depends on the development and functioning of vital organs, anatomical connections between the twins and the presence of associated abnormalities. A detailed medical assessment is necessary to determine the newborn’s condition and possible treatment options.

Further details regarding the baby’s current health condition and prognosis are awaited.