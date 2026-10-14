Dakshyata Vikas Yojana gets cabinet nod

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Tuesday approved the Dakshyata Vikas Yojana, a flagship skill development scheme with an outlay of Rs 450 crore.

Chief secretary Anu Garg told media persons that the scheme to be implemented for two years will aim at strengthening employability and preparing Odisha’s youth for emerging opportunities in India and abroad. It will target to cover 4.2 lakh youths through industry-aligned skill training, digital skilling, overseas employment support and institutional strengthening.

The government will provide placement-linked short-term training to 1.17 lakh youth and offer digital skilling to three lakh youth in emerging field such as AI, cloud computing, data analytics and cyber security. The scheme will also support targeted projects for vulnerable groups including persons with disabilities, jail inmates, transgender persons and particularly vulnerable tribal groups, she added.

Skill hubs will be established in higher education institutions to offer placement-linked National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) aligned courses to students alongside academic programmes. Besides, the programme will provide training in foreign languages such as German and Japanese along with cultural orientation, certification support, visa assistance, travel support and post-placement services, she added.