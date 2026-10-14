Live wire trap laid to hunt boars claims farmer’s life in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A 42-year-old farmer died of electrocution after coming in contact with a live wire reportedly laid by poachers near Pratapgiri village in Sanakhemundi block of Ganjam district late on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Mehenkal Nayak of Pratapgiri. Nayak had reportedly gone to his paddy field along with other farmers after dinner to irrigate the crop when he accidentally touched the live wire trap laid along the field bund to trap wild boars. Nayak suffered a severe electric shock and collapsed on the spot. He sustained severe burns on his legs, thighs and lower waist.

On being informed, his family members reached the spot and rushed him to Adapada community health centre where doctors declared him dead.

Police sent the body to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for postmortem. The autopsy was conducted on Tuesday morning, following which the body was handed over to the family.

Nayak’s father lodged a complaint at Patapur police station based on which a case was registered. Forest officials including Patapur forester Santosh Kumar Sahu and electricity personnel visited the village for inquiry.

Digapahandi ranger Dibya Ranjan Sahu said investigation is underway to identify the person who laid the wire that led to Nayak’s death. He said forest personnel are conducting regular patrols in the area and organising awareness programmes in villages on wildlife protection and the legal consequences of hunting.