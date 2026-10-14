Odisha cabinet approves Rs 284 crore free textbook scheme

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet approved a five-year scheme to provide free textbooks to students of classes IX and X in government and government-aided secondary schools with an estimated outlay of Rs 284.07 crore.

The initiative will benefit around 28.7 lakh students. It aims to reduce the financial burden on economically-weaker families, improve enrolment in government schools, curb dropouts and facilitate the transition from elementary to secondary education, said chief secretary Anu Garg in her post-cabinet briefing.

The School and Mass Education department will ensure that textbooks reach schools before the start of each academic session, she added.

In another decision, the cabinet approved a Rs 1,360 crore corpus fund scheme for the Odisha State Cooperative Marketing Federation (OSCMF) and Odisha State Seeds Corporation Ltd (OSSC) for four years, from 2026-27 to 2029-30. Of the total corpus, Rs 960 crore has been earmarked for OSCMF and Rs 400 crore for OSSC.

The scheme will provide interest-free revolving funds to the two state agencies to facilitate advance procurement and pre-positioning of agricultural inputs. It will also enable timely settlement of payments to seed growers and suppliers, ensuring uninterrupted availability of fertilisers and quality seeds to farmers at affordable prices.