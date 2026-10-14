Odisha campus polls: Candidates make final pitch, assure to solve issues

BHUBANESWAR: Student organisations and candidates on Tuesday stepped up their last-minute efforts to reach out to voters, as part of the last leg of campaigning ahead of the campus polls on Thursday.

At Utkal University, candidates and their supporters canvassed across all 28 departments as well as those pursuing self-financing courses, sharing their election manifesto and agenda to seek votes.

An intense election atmosphere prevailed on campuses, with student organisations, including ABVP, BCJD, NSUI and AISF making concerted efforts to connect with the voters.

Car rallies were also held on the Utkal University campus. Besides, campaigning in hostels continued till late in the night at candidates aimed to wrap up their outreach ahead of the ‘Why I Stand For’ event scheduled on Wednesday.

Surjya Narayan Nayak, BCJD president candidate at Utkal University, said, “We reached out to students highlighting the problems they face on campus on various fronts, including poor placements due to an inactive placement cell. We also noted down the issues raised by the students and assured of working towards addressing them. The response from students has been positive,” he added.

Besides Utkal, candidates and their supporters in other universities and colleges also campaigned actively throughout the day. Swadhin Acharya, an ABVP candidate at Gangadhar Meher University (GMU), Sambalpur, said as the student union polls were taking place after eight years, the organisation enthusiastically reached out to students urging them to participate in the democratic process.