Odisha CM moves resolution on Modi completing 25 years as govt head

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years as head of government and lauding his contribution to the state’s development.

Briefing mediapersons after the cabinet meeting, Majhi said Modi’s leadership has brought massive changes in infrastructure, industrial development, welfare initiatives and efforts to strengthen economic self-reliance. He said more than 25 crore people had moved out of multi-dimensional poverty during Modi’s tenure as prime minister.

On Centre’s support for Odisha, the chief minister said Modi had visited the state eight times since the BJP government came to power in 2024. The liberal central assistance had helped speed up projects in railways, roads, aviation, ports, education and industry, he added.

The state added 2,236 km of railway lines since 2014 and achieved 100 per cent railway electrification. The long-pending Khurda Road-Balangir railway line is nearing completion while six Vande Bharat trains connect 17 districts through 25 stoppages in the state.