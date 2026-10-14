Odisha CM unveils 1,608 affordable homes 12 play areas in city

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday inaugurated two affordable housing projects, comprising 1,608 dwelling units, and dedicated 12 modern playgrounds in the capital city and the adjoining areas.

The two projects Nilakantheswar Nivas at Ghatikia and Mukteswar Residency at Gadakana are expected to benefit 1,608 families.

The Gadakana project, spread over more than six acre, has 680 housing units constructed at a cost of around `95 crore while the Ghatikia project, established over five acre, has 928 units and built at a cost of `66.48 crore. In addition, 962 families at Buddha Vihar, Nilamadhab, Subudhipur and Shantipalli were provided with house possession.

Addressing the inaugural function at Ghatikia, the chief minister said, “We want to build a Bhubaneswar where poor families can live with dignity, workers can access affordable housing, young people can develop their talents and every citizen can lead a healthy and better life.”