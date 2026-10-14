Odisha govt plans nine schemes to transform SBP into model city for women’s safety

BHUBANESWAR: In an effort to turn Sambalpur into a model of a safe, inclusive and fear-free city for women and girls, the state government has planned nine schemes worth Rs 10 crore under Nirbhaya Initiative, including establishment of four dedicated support centres.

They include quick assistance by women police, emergency response system, technology-based surveillance, safe transport, women-friendly public amenities and awareness programmes.

Chief secretary Anu Garg reviewed the plans at a meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan on Tuesday. Official sources said under ‘Shakti Sarathi’ scheme, there is a proposal for patrolling and providing quick assistance by women police by mobilising 15 two-wheelers.

Similarly under ‘Pratikriya’ scheme, the government plans to provide necessary assistance and rescue services to women through 15 emergency response vehicles and drones. Under ‘Drishti’ scheme, plans are afoot to strengthen surveillance system by installing 800 CCTV cameras at 210 locations.