Sexual assault on schoolgirl: Odisha Headmaster held

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj police on Tuesday arrested the headmaster of a government-run Ashram school on charges of sexually assaulting a 8-year-old girl student.

Police said the 42-year-old accused had allegedly assaulted the Class VI girl sexually in the school on September 25. The headmaster reportedly called the girl to help him close the doors and windows of the school when no other students were present. He then allegedly committed the crime.

Later, the minor informed her parents and other teachers of the school about the incident. After a complaint was lodged by the girl’s parents, the local police registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

The headmaster was nabbed from Baripada and brought to the police station for interrogation. Police claimed that he admitted to the offence during questioning, following which he was arrested. The accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

District welfare officer Guru Charan Mallick said the accused headmaster has been suspended following a departmental inquiry into the allegations against him.