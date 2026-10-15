BCJD district president Suman Nanda arrested on kidnap charge

BALANGIR: Balangir police on Wednesday arrested BCJD district president Suman Nanda in connection with the alleged kidnapping of ABVP leader Abinash Dora amid tensions surrounding the student union elections at Rajendra University.

The arrest triggered a face-off between the BCJD and the ABVP, with supporters of both parties gathering in large numbers outside Laxmijore and Balangir Town police stations.

While ABVP supporters demanded stringent action against those involved in the alleged kidnapping, BCJD leaders condemned the arrest, alleging that police had acted under political pressure. They claimed that Nanda had been implicated in a false case to disrupt the party’s student election campaign.

Notably, Dora lodged a complaint on Tuesday claiming that he was kidnapped by Nanda for a few hours on the day, following which a case was registered and Nanda was arrested on Wednesday.

The arrest also reportedly disrupted academic activities at Rajendra University, with several students staying away from classes amid fears of violence. Heavy police deployment was made in the area to prevent any untoward incident. Police is also reportedly monitoring social media platforms to prevent the spread of rumours and maintain law and order.