BCJD district president Suman Nanda arrested on kidnap charge

BALANGIR: Balangir police on Wednesday arrested BCJD district president Suman Nanda in connection with the alleged kidnapping of ABVP leader Abinash Dora amid tensions surrounding the student union elections at Rajendra University.
The arrest triggered a face-off between the BCJD and the ABVP, with supporters of both parties gathering in large numbers outside Laxmijore and Balangir Town police stations.
While ABVP supporters demanded stringent action against those involved in the alleged kidnapping, BCJD leaders condemned the arrest, alleging that police had acted under political pressure. They claimed that Nanda had been implicated in a false case to disrupt the party’s student election campaign.
Notably, Dora lodged a complaint on Tuesday claiming that he was kidnapped by Nanda for a few hours on the day, following which a case was registered and Nanda was arrested on Wednesday.
The arrest also reportedly disrupted academic activities at Rajendra University, with several students staying away from classes amid fears of violence. Heavy police deployment was made in the area to prevent any untoward incident. Police is also reportedly monitoring social media platforms to prevent the spread of rumours and maintain law and order.
Speaking to mediapersons, Balangir Sadar SDPO Saroj Upadhyay said police had collected relevant data and evidence in connection with the case involving Nanda. He added that further investigation was underway.
Meanwhile, Balangir MLA Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo accused the BJP of “misusing the police to influence” the university elections. In a post on X, he said, “Terrified of losing Rajendra University Elections, BJP has turned Balangir Police into its goon squad.”
Kalikesh claimed that Nanda was arrested in “arrested on a fake case on a minister’s orders”. “Political kidnapping to save sinking ABVP. Students will give a befitting reply,” he added.
Elections in Odapada Mahavidyalaya cancelled amid ABVP protest
Dhenkanal: The principal of Odapada Panchayat Samiti Mahavidyalaya in Dhenkanal’s Odapada block cancelled the student union election scheduled for Thursday, after tensions erupted in the college on Wednesday. During the ‘What I Stand For’ meeting on the day, the ABVP president candidate Tuna Rout failed to turn up, following which ABVP supporters locked the college gate and staged a dharna, alleging that he had been kidnapped.
However, sources said that Tuna had not been kidnapped and was at home. He reportedly stayed away from the college and did not participate in the election process for other reasons. But as the agitation continued and tension escalated on the campus, police rushed to the spot. Following consultations with the local administration and police, college principal Anita Panda declared the institution closed sine die and cancelled the election.
Notably, two candidates, including Tuna and Pratikhya Ghosh of BCJD were in the fray for the post of college president. Motanga IIC Dipak Lenka said police rushed to the college after receiving information about tension between two groups of students.
“On reaching the spot, we found the college gate locked and ABVP supporters staging a dharna. We spoke to the principal, who, considering the situation, decided to close the college and cancel the election. Police personnel have been deployed on the campus to prevent any untoward incident,” he said.
Poll code: Students heading to Puri for blessings detained
Baripada: More than 130 students of Chitrada college at Moroda in Mayurbhanj district, along with guardians, were detained by police on Tuesday night while travelling to Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri ahead of the college elections. Sources said the students were travelling in two buses when police intercepted the vehicles at Dantiamunha chowk under Moroda police station limits.
Expressing displeasure over the police action, the students said when they questioned the move, IIC Sumit Soren informed them that the model code of conduct was in force and advised them to return home. Following a call from the IIC, college principal Biswajit Mohanta reached the spot and verified the students’ identities. The students were subsequently sent back home.