BJD accuses BJP of using police to scare student leaders

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD strongly condemned the alleged misuse of police by the BJP government to intimidate, threaten and implicate BJD youth and student leaders in false cases, claiming it was driven by fear of an adverse outcome in the students’ union elections across universities and colleges in the state.

In a joint statement, BJD media coordinators Lenin Mohanty and Priyabrata Majhi alleged the BJP government, having sensed growing discontent among the Gen Z and students’ community in Odisha, was resorting to political intimidation instead of addressing the genuine concerns of students.

They alleged that targeting of Opposition youth and student leaders raised serious questions about the neutrality, professionalism and constitutional responsibilities of the state’s law enforcement agencies.

The BJD leaders questioned the circumstances surrounding the arrest of the BCJD Balangir district president. They demanded a transparent examination of the grounds of arrest, the evidence relied upon and the conduct of the officers concerned. They warned that if such intimidation persisted, the party would take to the streets to defend the rights of students.