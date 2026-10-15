BJP government incompetent; Genz Z’s future in peril, says BJD chief Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Sharpening his attack on the BJP government, leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said people of all sections of the society were suffering and the Gen Z’s future was in darkness.

Addressing leaders and workers during the party’s Jan Sampark Padayatra in Bhubaneswar Central Assembly constituency, the LoP alleged the BJP was focused on its own growth rather than development of the state.

“While the BJD’s only agenda was development of Odisha, the present ‘double-engine’ government’s primary objective is the development of its party,” he added. Accusing the BJP government of incompetence, the former CM said all sections of the society, including farmers, women and senior citizens were suffering under the present dispensation.

Stating that rising prices of essential commodities was causing widespread distress, Naveen said the government has remained indifferent to the plight of the common people. “The Odisha government ranks number one in the entire country when it comes to incompetence,” he alleged.

Naveen, who participated in the party’s Jan Sampark Padayatra for the third time, urged the workers to stand with the people and expose the real face of the BJP government. The Jan Sampark Padayatra began across Odisha on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and is scheduled to continue till November 2.

In a separate incident, Naveen condemned the vandalisation of the block chairperson’s office at Satyabadi in Puri district allegedly by the BJP workers. Taking to X, he said anarchy by BJP workers inside the Satyabadi block chairman’s office had disturbed the people of Odisha. He charged the government with encouraging such anarchy.