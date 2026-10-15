Campuses go to polls amid tight security in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Campus elections began across the state on Thursday amid tight security, with voting under way to elect student representatives after an eight year hiatus.

Polling began at around 8 am at public universities, colleges and aided colleges under the Higher Education department and will continue till 2 pm.

Extensive police deployment has been made at Utkal University, Rama Devi Women's University and BJB Autonomous College in the state capital. Security has also been tightened at Ravenshaw University in Cuttack to ensure peaceful polling.

At Utkal University, voting is underway at 36 polling stations to facilitate polling for more than 3,600 students, including over 2,000 boarders.

Security has been tightened on the campus following a clash between student groups shortly before the ‘Why I Stand For’ meeting on Wednesday.

“Polling is going smoothly. Around five platoons of police have been deployed in and around the campus. The deployment could be increased during counting of votes,” said an official from the University.

Candidates and representatives of student organisations were seen stationed near the campus gates, making last minute appeals to voters.