CM Majhi likens Opposition to ‘cockroaches’, accuses it of obstructing development

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, accusing it of repeatedly staging protests to create instability, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working to build a developed India.

Addressing a gathering at Kalinganagar in Jajpur district during the launch of industrial projects, Majhi said the Opposition was preoccupied with political survival and agitation instead of contributing to the country’s development.

“While India under PM Modi’s leadership is progressing towards Viksit Bharat, some critics are indulging in activities aimed at disrupting development,” he said, accusing them of turning irrelevant issues into controversies.

Describing Modi’s critics as “cockroaches”, the chief minister said the Opposition lacked a vision for national development and commitment to Odisha’s progress. He alleged that its principal concern was to protect its political identity and existence.

“Every day, they come up with a new protest and create drama around it to stay relevant in politics when PM Modi is making hard efforts to make India a developed nation,” Majhi remarked.