CM Majhi unveils Kalinganagar plant, makes IMFA India’s top ferro chrome producer

BHUBANESWAR/JAJPUR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday inaugurated Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd’s (IMFA) greenfield ferro chrome project at Kalinganagar, making the company the country’s largest producer of value-added ferro chrome, with an installed capacity of 5.34 lakh tonne per annum.

The project, comprising two 33 MVA submerged arc furnaces, was operationalised in 15 months. Construction began on May 22, 2025, following a groundbreaking ceremony by the chief minister, and the first furnace achieved production on August 25, within 458 days.

The project generated around 4.5 lakh man-days of employment during construction and is expected to create 1,500 direct and indirect jobs.

The new facility has been equipped with closed furnaces and an 8.7 MW off-gas power generation system to improve energy efficiency. Stack particulate emissions are designed to remain below 30 mg/Nm³. IMFA has also entered into a long-term agreement for hybrid renewable energy to reduce the project’s carbon footprint.