CM Majhi unveils Rs 39,383 crore projects, calls it Odisha’s second ‘industrial revolution’

BHUBANESWAR /JAJPUR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday unveiled 46 medium and large industrial projects involving an estimated investment of Rs 39,383 crore.

The projects, spread across 14 districts, span steel and metals, renewable energy, food processing, tourism, hospitality and other sectors. They are expected to generate 42,512 jobs.

Addressing a mega groundbreaking and inauguration ceremony at Kalinganagar in Jajpur district, Majhi described the projects as a ‘golden chapter’ in the state’s second industrial revolution and asserted that Odisha was on course to emerge as the country’s leading manufacturing hub. “What we commit, we complete. We are moving from MoUs to reality, from intent to investment and from investment to production,” Majhi said.

The ceremony saw the inauguration and launch of several projects by Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL), Tata Steel, Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA), Jatia Steel Ltd, BK Utkal Steel and Shree M K Steel. “Before our government came to power, industrial investment remained largely a slogan and a means of publicity. We have translated MoUs into reality, built factories, commenced production and created employment opportunities for Odia youths,” the chief minister said.

In less than two years, the state government has inaugurated projects or laid foundation stones for 151 projects involving investments of over Rs 3.11 lakh crore, with the potential to generate more than 2.4 lakh jobs, he said. With Wednesday’s projects, the total value of industrial projects grounded in the state has crossed Rs 3.5 lakh crore, he added.