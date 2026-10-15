Dharmendra Pradhan writes to Minister Gadkari, seeks road infrastructure for safer commute

DEOGARH: Seeking priority intervention to improve safety along the NH-49 passing through the district, Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan has written to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, stressing the need for infrastructure development to ensure safer and smoother commuting for local residents.

In his letter, Pradhan highlighted the growing traffic volume, movement of inter-state goods vehicles and increasing risk of road accidents on the highway. The MP proposed three key interventions, including an elevated flyover at Ambedkar chowk, an underpass at Birsa Munda chowk and service roads along with drainage and pedestrian safety measures in Kala, Kandhal and Tileibani.

At Ambedkar chowk, fast-moving vehicles on NH-49 and local traffic frequently converge at a Y-junction. The presence of key institutions such as the collectorate, new bus stand and the women’s college adds to traffic congestion and safety concerns. The former Union minister sought an elevated flyover, a dedicated service road and adequate highway lighting to minimise the risk of accidents.