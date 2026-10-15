New Odisha Governor Braj Mohan Ram says will get more votes for BJP in state, faces Opposition flak

BHUBANESWAR: Newly -appointed Odisha Governor Braj Mohan Ram’s statement that he would work to strengthen the BJP’s organisation in the state has stirred up a hornet’s nest. In an interview with a news agency in Ranchi, Ram said he would work to further activate the BJP’s Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha in Odisha after assuming office as Governor.

“I was the president of the BJP’s Dalit Morcha in Jharkhand and worked to strengthen the organisation there. Odisha also has an SC Morcha. I will work to further activate it after taking charge,” he said adding, “My endeavour would be to get more votes for the BJP.” The new Governor said he remained with the party despite being denied ticket on three occasions and worked for the victory of party candidates.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for recognising his work and appointing him to the Constitutional post. His remarks, however, gave ammunition to the Opposition BJD and Congress which said that Ram’s statements raised questions about the impartiality expected of a constitutional authority. In a sarcastic response, leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik said people of Odisha were watching his enthusiasm to do party work.

“It is hoped that Lord Jagannath will give him some enthusiasm and strength to serve the people of Odisha so that he will discharge his duties impartially by upholding constitutional dignity,” Naveen said.