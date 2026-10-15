New Odisha Governor Braj Mohan Ram says will get more votes for BJP in state, faces Opposition flak

BHUBANESWAR: Newly -appointed Odisha Governor Braj Mohan Ram’s statement that he would work to strengthen the BJP’s organisation in the state has stirred up a hornet’s nest. In an interview with a news agency in Ranchi, Ram said he would work to further activate the BJP’s Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha in Odisha after assuming office as Governor.
“I was the president of the BJP’s Dalit Morcha in Jharkhand and worked to strengthen the organisation there. Odisha also has an SC Morcha. I will work to further activate it after taking charge,” he said adding, “My endeavour would be to get more votes for the BJP.” The new Governor said he remained with the party despite being denied ticket on three occasions and worked for the victory of party candidates.
He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for recognising his work and appointing him to the Constitutional post. His remarks, however, gave ammunition to the Opposition BJD and Congress which said that Ram’s statements raised questions about the impartiality expected of a constitutional authority. In a sarcastic response, leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik said people of Odisha were watching his enthusiasm to do party work.
“It is hoped that Lord Jagannath will give him some enthusiasm and strength to serve the people of Odisha so that he will discharge his duties impartially by upholding constitutional dignity,” Naveen said.
BJD’s Rajya Sabha MP Santrupt Misra joined in and taking to X, he said the newly-appointed Governor had given a new definition to democracy - giving priority to the interests of a party while holding a constitutional post.
Meanwhile, condemning Ram for his statements, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das said the Governor’s responsibility was to uphold the Constitution impartially and not advance the electoral interests of any political party. “Constitutional offices must remain above partisan politics,” Das added.
His party colleague and former OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik also criticised the Governor. “It seems there is no regard left for the dignity and impartiality of constitutional offices. The newly-appointed Governor of Odisha has openly stated his intention to strengthen the BJP’s organisational presence in the state,” he said.