NIT-Rourkela team uses peel of jackfruit to remove groundwater fluoride

ROURKELA: Researchers at National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) have secured a patent for a low-cost innovative material made from jackfruit peel for removal of excess fluoride from contaminated groundwater.

The technology uses activated carbon made from jackfruit peel and modified with zirconium to improve its fluoride-capturing ability.

According the World Health Organization (WHO), excessive fluoride in drinking water negatively impacts human health causing dental and skeletal fluorosis.

Fluoride contamination is common in several parts of the country and availability of affordable and sustainable water treatment remains an important public health priority.

Conventional methods for fluoride removal from groundwater face certain limitations preventing wider adoption. The reverse osmosis method discards a large amount of water in the treatment process and removes beneficial minerals like calcium and magnesium from the treated water. Processes like ion exchange and activated alumina use harsh chemicals, hence non-eco-friendly.