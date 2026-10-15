OMC, AMD pact to explore critical minerals in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) and the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD), Hyderabad on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the exploration of critical minerals in the state, including within OMC’s mining leases.

The agreement aims to promote research, exchange of scientific and technical information, sharing of expertise and the adoption of modern exploration technologies to accelerate the discovery and development of critical and strategic minerals. Director of AMD Dheeraj Pande and OMC’s chief general manager Laxmikanta Prusty signed the agreement.

AMD functions under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. The partnership aligns with the National Critical Mineral Mission, launched by the Centre in January 2025 to secure a sustainable supply of critical minerals essential for the clean energy transition, technological advancement and strategic sectors.

The mission seeks to reduce import dependence, strengthen domestic mineral value chains and enhance India’s global competitiveness. The OMC-AMD collaboration will focus on scientific studies, capacity building, knowledge-sharing and joint research initiatives to identify and develop mineral resources across Odisha, the OMC sources said.

The partnership is expected to support the state’s ambition to emerge as a major hub for critical minerals and high-technology industries. It also underscores OMC’s focus on technology-driven exploration and responsible mining to develop mineral resources of strategic importance.