Stake in SI exam firm transferred to another company: ED probe

BHUBANESWAR: The ED, which conducted searches at 12 locations in Odisha and West Bengal over the last two weeks in connection with the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, has found that shares in Silicon Techlab Pvt Ltd (STPL) were transferred to another company under a purported share purchase agreement but was allegedly not filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

The SI examination, conducted by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) and scheduled for October 5 and 6 last year was awarded to ITI Limited, a Kolkata-based Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE). However, ITI Limited sub-contracted the work to Bhubaneswar-based STPL, which, in turn, handed over key tasks to Panchsoft Technologies. Panchsoft was headed by Sankar Prusty, while STPL was promoted by Suresh Nayak.

Investigation revealed that a majority stake in STPL was acquired by PSIL International Limited, whose directors were Sameer Rath and his wife, Saswati Mishra, the ED said in a statement issued on Wednesday. PSIL was formerly known as Patnaik Steel International Limited.

“The purported share purchase agreement was executed on August 5, 2023, and the matter is under investigation. The probe suggests that the agreement was never submitted to the Registrar of Companies by either of the two companies,” the agency said.

During the investigation, the ED found that PSIL had acquired a stake in STPL and taken control of its management. However, Nayak continued to serve as a director of STPL and corresponded with ITI Limited regarding the conduct of the SI recruitment examination without the requisite authorisation.