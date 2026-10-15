VIMSAR set for major infrastructure upgrade

SAMBALPUR: The Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla is set for a major infrastructure expansion, with plans for three new clinical blocks having a combined capacity of 1,115 beds alongside new dental and pharmacy colleges, student hostels and staff quarters.

The proposed phase I redevelopment plan includes a 403-bed obstetrics and gynaecology block, a 462-bed paediatric block and a 250-bed outpatient department (OPD)-cum-diagnostic centre with trauma and surgery facilities. All the three clinical blocks are planned as basement-plus-nine-storey buildings.

The proposal also includes two service buildings and a utility building to support hospital operations, along with extensive campus development works.

Beyond clinical infrastructure, a dental college with 50 Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) seats and 27 Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) seats has also been planned along with separate boys’ and girls’ hostels, each with a capacity of 152 students.

Similarly, a pharmacy college with an intake of 180 students has been proposed, comprising 60 seats each in Bachelor of Pharmacy, Diploma in Pharmacy and Master of Pharmacy programmes. The plan includes a 288-seat boys’ hostel, a 192-seat girls’ hostel and residential quarters. The redevelopment proposal further provides for a 160-seat boys’ hostel and a 400-seat girls’ hostel, apart from Type II and Type V residential quarters for staff.