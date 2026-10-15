VIMSAR set for major infrastructure upgrade

SAMBALPUR: The Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla is set for a major infrastructure expansion, with plans for three new clinical blocks having a combined capacity of 1,115 beds alongside new dental and pharmacy colleges, student hostels and staff quarters.
The proposed phase I redevelopment plan includes a 403-bed obstetrics and gynaecology block, a 462-bed paediatric block and a 250-bed outpatient department (OPD)-cum-diagnostic centre with trauma and surgery facilities. All the three clinical blocks are planned as basement-plus-nine-storey buildings.
The proposal also includes two service buildings and a utility building to support hospital operations, along with extensive campus development works.
Beyond clinical infrastructure, a dental college with 50 Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) seats and 27 Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) seats has also been planned along with separate boys’ and girls’ hostels, each with a capacity of 152 students.
Similarly, a pharmacy college with an intake of 180 students has been proposed, comprising 60 seats each in Bachelor of Pharmacy, Diploma in Pharmacy and Master of Pharmacy programmes. The plan includes a 288-seat boys’ hostel, a 192-seat girls’ hostel and residential quarters. The redevelopment proposal further provides for a 160-seat boys’ hostel and a 400-seat girls’ hostel, apart from Type II and Type V residential quarters for staff.
These apart, an indoor sports complex, a cricket field and food court with seating for 468 people have been planned. The indoor sports complex will be a three-level structure, while the food court is proposed as a standalone ground-floor facility.
The redevelopment would cover the main VIMSAR campus and other associated land parcels including the cancer ward area, staff colony, land earmarked for future development and the biomedical waste processing facility with a combined area of 283.46 acre.
The three components together amount to approximately `2,477.29 crore including corporation charges, GST, contingency and precaution activities. The proposal places the revised expenditure for hospital, residential and allied infrastructure under Part I at `1,804.58 crore. The dental college component is estimated at `331 crore while the pharmacy college and associated facilities have been pegged at `341.71 crore.
Sambalpur collector Siddheswar Baliram Bondar said tender for the works to be carried out under the Phase I redevelopment plan has already been floated by the Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Limited (OBCC). The technical bid was earlier floated in July this year.
Makeover map
Initial proposal of nearly `1,000 crore infra upgrade of VIMSAR announced in February 2024
Focus was on maternal and child healthcare, 700-bed hospital, hostels and sports facilities
In April 2025, govt revises estimate for VIMSAR’s redevelopment from `950 crore to `1,594 crore
In September 2025, redevelopment project publicly announced at `1,610 crore